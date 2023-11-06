Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, is no stranger to controversy and often makes headlines for his edgy persona and unique approach to music.

However, it was a recent interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix that pushed the boundaries of awkwardness, leading to a wave of criticism and backlash.

The unexpected encounter took place on the gridwalk at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where MGK was approached by Sky Sports' Martin Brundle for an interview.

The unlikely pairing of a hardcore rapper and a seasoned racing driver-turned-broadcaster immediately set the stage for an unconventional interaction.

Following the interview, fans took to social media to express their cringe and embarrassment, labeling it "the most awkward interview EVER."



In response to the criticism that flooded social media, Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to defend himself. He began by addressing the negative comments and wrote, "My vibe is 'the worst' how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him? please tell me more about why I'm the worst."

This tweet not only reflects his perspective on the situation but also highlights the challenges and unexpected pressures he faced during the interview. The noise from the race cars and the unexpected nature of the interview likely contributed to the discomfort felt by both MGK and Brundle.

In a separate tweet, MGK revealed a more personal aspect of his response to the situation, saying, "My anxiety has won. I hate being in public."

This candid admission offers insight into the artist's feelings of anxiety and discomfort in social settings, shedding light on the personal struggles he faces when thrust into unexpected and high-pressure situations.

While the Brazilian Grand Prix interview may go down as one of the most awkward moments in recent broadcasting history, it also serves as a reminder that even the most confident and charismatic individuals can face moments of vulnerability.