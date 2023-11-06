Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the legendary Elvis Presley, recently revealed the emotional reasons behind her longstanding promise never to remarry after her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll ended.

During a Q&A event in Las Vegas, she candidly discussed the vow she made to herself and the late music icon, Elvis. Priscilla, now 78 years old, seemingly confirmed the longstanding rumor that she vowed never to remarry while Elvis was alive. She confessed, "I just don't think that he could handle that."

Their marriage, which lasted from 1967 to 1973, ended in divorce, but she remained true to her promise even after Elvis's untimely death in 1977. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire," she shared. "No one could ever match him."

Priscilla also provided insights into their decision not to have more children after their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was born in 1968. Elvis's demanding schedule and touring commitments led him to feel guilty about not being present for Lisa when she was younger, which influenced their decision.

In a separate interview with Piers Morgan, Priscilla revealed that Elvis's sudden death at age 42 still profoundly affects her. She recalled the moment when Elvis's road manager, Joe Esposito, delivered the tragic news. "I can still hear Joe Esposito's words, 'Cilla, Elvis is dead,' and that was like, I just couldn't imagine him ever not having him, not talking to him," she expressed.

Priscilla also fondly remembered what drew her to Elvis, highlighting his sharp sense of humor and his charisma. Their love story, spanning decades, is now chronicled in the biopic "Priscilla," directed by Sofia Coppola, which offers a glimpse into their legendary romance.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and brings the enduring legacy of Elvis and Priscilla Presley to a new generation of fans.