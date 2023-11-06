 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares the emotional story behind her lifelong vow not to remarry after Elvis

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Priscilla Presley spills the beans on no-remarry promise after Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley spills the beans on 'no-remarry' promise after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the legendary Elvis Presley, recently revealed the emotional reasons behind her longstanding promise never to remarry after her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll ended. 

During a Q&A event in Las Vegas, she candidly discussed the vow she made to herself and the late music icon, Elvis. Priscilla, now 78 years old, seemingly confirmed the longstanding rumor that she vowed never to remarry while Elvis was alive. She confessed, "I just don't think that he could handle that." 

Their marriage, which lasted from 1967 to 1973, ended in divorce, but she remained true to her promise even after Elvis's untimely death in 1977. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire," she shared. "No one could ever match him."

Priscilla also provided insights into their decision not to have more children after their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was born in 1968. Elvis's demanding schedule and touring commitments led him to feel guilty about not being present for Lisa when she was younger, which influenced their decision.

In a separate interview with Piers Morgan, Priscilla revealed that Elvis's sudden death at age 42 still profoundly affects her. She recalled the moment when Elvis's road manager, Joe Esposito, delivered the tragic news. "I can still hear Joe Esposito's words, 'Cilla, Elvis is dead,' and that was like, I just couldn't imagine him ever not having him, not talking to him," she expressed. 

Priscilla also fondly remembered what drew her to Elvis, highlighting his sharp sense of humor and his charisma. Their love story, spanning decades, is now chronicled in the biopic "Priscilla," directed by Sofia Coppola, which offers a glimpse into their legendary romance. 

The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and brings the enduring legacy of Elvis and Priscilla Presley to a new generation of fans.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics over cringeworthy Grand Prix interview
How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?

How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?
Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True video

Khloe Kardashian shares heartwarming 'tooth fairy surprise' for daughter True
David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper video

David Beckham lights up the night with family firework show for Harper
Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic

Prince Harry ‘battling to cope’ with Meghan Markle ‘clash’ - new pic
Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views

Angelina Jolie's father slams her for 'disappointing' political views
Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore

Prince William meets PM Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman in Singapore
K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

K-Pop star G-Dragon questioned in drug controversy involving BTS members

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?
Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub video

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub
Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day video

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day