Monday, November 06, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal engagements show Prince William and Kate being shown their place?

Prince William is currently in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are undertaking more and more foreign trips after some media outlets started dubbing Prince William global statesman.

Some people saw internal politics within the royal family at play when the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife recently visited Turkey and Italy respectively.

As Prince William met the Turkish president during his visit, his wife was attending a state funeral of Giorgio Napolitano.

Multiple royal observers think the couple was chosen to represent the UK abroad by the foreign office. Others believe Queen Camilla might have influenced King Charles to show William his place. 

Monarchists loyal to Queen Camilla have used her attendance to take swipes at Prince William. Commenting on Sophie's visit, they have asked why "the UK government didn't send 'global statesman' Prince William to represent it.

They believe the Duchess of Edinburgh is more than stately and reliable, which is why the government sent her to carry out a high-profile engagement which is usually carried out by the heir.

They are convinced that the UK government can't rely on Prince William to carry out his duties.

There are also speculations that there is "something going on" between the Foreign Office and the Kensington Palace.

Amid Sophie's visit to Italy, it was claimed that Kensington Palace allegedly wrote to the Foreign Office requesting to be sent on a tour to New Zealand and Australia this summer but did not get any response.

The claims being made by the heir's critics could not be independently confirmed but if the British tabloid is to be believed there's a secret war going on between the Waleses and the Queen.

Currently, Sophie is visiting Canada while William is in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize with his wife Kate Middleton, and children staying back in the UK.

An Instagram post shared by the Royal Family contained Sophie's pictures from Canada.

Here is the full statement.

"Yesterday, The Duchess watched her military affiliations compete in a series of physical and mental challenges for The Countess of Wessex Cup, which was set up in 2012.

The annual competition, which involves a variety of military skills including navigation, observation, open-water rescue, and obstacle courses, aims to develop bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the regiments.

This year’s contest was hosted by 2022 winners, the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, of which HRH has been Colonel in Chief since 2004."



