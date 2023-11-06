Dancing with the Stars gears up for a special episode featuring Taylor Swift's hits and guest judge Mandy Moore

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

In an exciting twist, Dancing with the Stars is set to enchant viewers with a night dedicated to the music of global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The ABC reality competition announced on Monday that a special episode titled "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" will take place on Tuesday, November 21.

During this one-of-a-kind event, the remaining six dancing couples will groove to the melodies of Taylor Swift's illustrious career. Notably, Mandy Moore, the renowned DWTS choreographer responsible for creating routines for Swift's "The Eras Tour," will serve as a guest judge, providing her expert opinions.

The specific dance styles and Swift songs chosen for the performances are still under wraps, with ABC promising to unveil them at a later date. Fans can anticipate an electrifying mix of Swift's chart-toppers and captivating choreography.

For this special episode, viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones will have the opportunity to cast their votes during the live simulcast, which will then be combined with the judges' scores to determine the fate of the competing couples.

Dancing with the Stars is currently in its 32nd season, featuring a new host, Julianne Hough, and the return of co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Renowned judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba have also made their return, although the show is missing the dearly loved Len Goodman, who retired after season 31 and sadly passed away in April.