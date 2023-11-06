 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Dancing with the Stars gears up for a special episode featuring Taylor Swift's hits and guest judge Mandy Moore

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swifts tunes with special episode
Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode 

In an exciting twist, Dancing with the Stars is set to enchant viewers with a night dedicated to the music of global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The ABC reality competition announced on Monday that a special episode titled "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" will take place on Tuesday, November 21.

During this one-of-a-kind event, the remaining six dancing couples will groove to the melodies of Taylor Swift's illustrious career. Notably, Mandy Moore, the renowned DWTS choreographer responsible for creating routines for Swift's "The Eras Tour," will serve as a guest judge, providing her expert opinions.

The specific dance styles and Swift songs chosen for the performances are still under wraps, with ABC promising to unveil them at a later date. Fans can anticipate an electrifying mix of Swift's chart-toppers and captivating choreography.

For this special episode, viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones will have the opportunity to cast their votes during the live simulcast, which will then be combined with the judges' scores to determine the fate of the competing couples.

Dancing with the Stars is currently in its 32nd season, featuring a new host, Julianne Hough, and the return of co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Renowned judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba have also made their return, although the show is missing the dearly loved Len Goodman, who retired after season 31 and sadly passed away in April.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video video

Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices
Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat
Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show
Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch video

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch
UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted
Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked
Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert