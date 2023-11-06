FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3

The magic of The Bear is yet to end as FX greenlighted the show for the third season after the groundbreaking success of previous seasons.



Sharing his thoughts on widely acclaimed series, FX entertainment president Nick Grad said, “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.”

He continued, “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.”

Adding, “What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

A quick look at The Bear will grasp the series' outstanding popularity. The first season has bagged 13 Emmy nominations, including comedy series.

On the other hand, Season two riveting plot and fine acting prompted the critics to peg the ratings at 99 percent of the season while for the audience, it scored 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.