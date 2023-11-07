 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton parents shut down business, don't want mistakes to 'swing on her'

Kate Middleton's parents are seemingly shutting down their family business to save the reputation of their daughter.

The Princess of Wales' mother and father, who owned a party planning business, are quitting the market after experiencing debt.

Carole and Michael had registered a company called First Birthdays with Companies House

A source told the Express: "The Windsor name took a minor dent when Party Pieces collapsed because of all the money it owed to hard-working people. There's no way that the Palace will want that kind of thing to happen again. The royals are meant to be inspirational for hard-working people, not those that are seen to profit from the loss of others.

"The couple were busy planning their next move but have now scrapped any future business plans to protect their daughter's reputation. Anything the Middletons do will inevitably swing back on Kate, so it's best that her mum and dad keep a low profile moving forward," noted the source.

