Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Matthew Perry's fans want to know if they'll get to say goodbye in a second memorial service after he was buried in LA

After Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private ceremony, fans want to know if there will be a more public memorial service for them.

The Friends alum, who died at the age of 54, played the role of Chandler Bing, the most beloved character of the sitcom which is why the fandom wants to pay their respects too.

The actor was buried so privately at Forest Lawn Church, Los Angeles, that even Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were only seen at the ceremony, and weren’t there at the final burial.

However, his reps and family haven’t expressed any plans of holding a more public gathering for his devastating fans to bid farewell.

According to The Mirror, there is a possibility that a major network or streaming service gets the rights to broadcast a TV-based memorial for Matthew.

Following the news of his death, Friends fans flocked to the famous location where the hit sitcom was set.

A restaurant called Little Owl, which is located below the iconic apartment building in Greenwich Village, claims that people left bouquets and heartfelt notes at its doorstep.

“People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles. While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite,” said a resident.