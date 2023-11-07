 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit

Prince William lands in Singapore without Kate Middleton for Earthshot Prize awards

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit
Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit

Prince William appears to be enjoying his time in Singapore without his wife Kate Middleton, who usually takes center stage during Royal tours.

William, the Prince of Wales, touched down in Singapore for his third Earthshot Prize awards and the global summit of United for Wildlife, without his better half.

Usually, it is observed that William struggles in absence of Kate while making public appearances; however, it seems things have changed as he is "genuinely happy” in Singapore.

Analyzing his appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton told The Express, "In terms of body language, William doesn’t tend to display as many self-reassuring gestures as he once did.”

"William and Harry both inherited self-reassurance gestures, including touching their shoulder, cufflinks or sticking their hand in their jacket, from their father,” he added.

"We didn’t see any of these gestures during his first days in Singapore, which tells me that the Prince has become much more confident in his engagements and himself as a person."

"[William] is confident enough to carry himself on his own, and he’s not at a loss when Kate isn’t there,” he continued. "When William and Kate are together, he often lets her take centre stage."

"However, you can tell he is genuinely happy to be at the event by himself. It’s a very authentic display from William," he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day

King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement
King Charles all set to make history as monarch today

King Charles all set to make history as monarch today
King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace
Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy
Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports video

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports
Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday
Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?
Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal video

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal
Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family video

Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family