Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit

Prince William appears to be enjoying his time in Singapore without his wife Kate Middleton, who usually takes center stage during Royal tours.



William, the Prince of Wales, touched down in Singapore for his third Earthshot Prize awards and the global summit of United for Wildlife, without his better half.

Usually, it is observed that William struggles in absence of Kate while making public appearances; however, it seems things have changed as he is "genuinely happy” in Singapore.

Analyzing his appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton told The Express, "In terms of body language, William doesn’t tend to display as many self-reassuring gestures as he once did.”

"William and Harry both inherited self-reassurance gestures, including touching their shoulder, cufflinks or sticking their hand in their jacket, from their father,” he added.

"We didn’t see any of these gestures during his first days in Singapore, which tells me that the Prince has become much more confident in his engagements and himself as a person."

"[William] is confident enough to carry himself on his own, and he’s not at a loss when Kate isn’t there,” he continued. "When William and Kate are together, he often lets her take centre stage."

"However, you can tell he is genuinely happy to be at the event by himself. It’s a very authentic display from William," he concluded.