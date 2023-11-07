Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?

Reports of Harry Styles' hair transformation have left fans baffled, is it because of Taylor Swift?

Social media was abuzz after rumors emerged that Harry Styles had dramatically chopped off his signature long locks. Gossip site DeuxMoi shared an undated photo of Styles sporting what appeared to be a buzz cut at a past U2 concert in Las Vegas.

While fans questioned the rumor's validity, some tied it to Harry's 2013 romance with Taylor Swift.

Swift's newly released re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 includes tracks speculated to reference Styles, like one lyric about an ex growing out his hair post-breakup.

Her additional songs contain biting lyrics about a "lying traitor" and facing backlash for dating a heartthrob. Some connect these to Harry.

She sings: “I will pay the price you won't / And if they call me a s**t, you know it might be worth it for once / And if I'm going to be drunk I might as well be drunk in love.”

“He's waiting there. The sticks and stones they throw froze midair / 'Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time . . . I break down and he's ­pulling me in / In a world of boys, he is a gentleman.”

The buzz cut speculation renewed fan debate around Swift's lyrics and influence on Styles.

However, Styles has clearly moved on romantically with new girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

The low-key pair have been slowly increasing their public outings together over the past six months.