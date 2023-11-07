 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Harry Styles buzz cut leaves fans in frenzy: Is it the Taylor Swift effect?

Reports of Harry Styles' hair transformation have left fans baffled, is it because of Taylor Swift?

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Reports of Harry Styles hair transformation have left fans baffled, is it because of Taylor Swift?
Reports of Harry Styles' hair transformation have left fans baffled, is it because of Taylor Swift?

Social media was abuzz after rumors emerged that Harry Styles had dramatically chopped off his signature long locks. Gossip site DeuxMoi shared an undated photo of Styles sporting what appeared to be a buzz cut at a past U2 concert in Las Vegas. 

While fans questioned the rumor's validity, some tied it to Harry's 2013 romance with Taylor Swift.

Swift's newly released re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 includes tracks speculated to reference Styles, like one lyric about an ex growing out his hair post-breakup.

 Her additional songs contain biting lyrics about a "lying traitor" and facing backlash for dating a heartthrob. Some connect these to Harry.

She sings: “I will pay the price you won't / And if they call me a s**t, you know it might be worth it for once / And if I'm going to be drunk I might as well be drunk in love.”

“He's waiting there. The sticks and stones they throw froze midair / 'Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time . . . I break down and he's ­pulling me in / In a world of boys, he is a gentleman.”

The buzz cut speculation renewed fan debate around Swift's lyrics and influence on Styles.

However, Styles has clearly moved on romantically with new girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

The low-key pair have been slowly increasing their public outings together over the past six months. 

More From Entertainment:

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz
King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening

Prince Harry releases a video statement

Prince Harry releases a video statement
Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'

Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'
Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow on acting comeback alongside Robert Downey Jr.
James Corden ditches family for new job in America

James Corden ditches family for new job in America
King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day

King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement
King Charles all set to make history as monarch today

King Charles all set to make history as monarch today
Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit

Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit
King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace