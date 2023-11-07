 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Melanie Walker

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz

Following the release of her memoir 'My Name is Barbra,' the 81-year-old singer revealed that she is ending her career now

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Barbra Streisand reveals why she's bidding farewell to showbiz

Following the release of her memoir, Barbra Streisand revealed that she is ending her career now.

While talking about her autobiography My Name is Barbra, the 81-year-old singer opened up about why her time at show business is done and she just "wants to live her life now."

The 10-time Grammy award winner admitted she didn’t have much fun in life and plans to make her remaining days exciting. 

“I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us. Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun,” she said.

In her new memoir, Barbra also wrote about her ex-boyfriends but confessed that she would've rather not talked about it.

While talking to Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, she revealed that the editor told her to write about her A-list of former lovers, including Don Johnson, Ryan O’Neal, Andre Agassi and former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau. 

Barbra said, "Listen, I didn’t want to write about any of them but my editor said, ‘You have to leave some blood on the page!'”

