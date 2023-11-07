King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles seemed sad and under confident at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles largely seemed under-confident during his first speech at the State Opening of Parliament.



His Majesty made the speech today, a week ahead of his birthday after which a body language expert has branded him 'sad.'

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, the expert said: "King Charles didn’t portray his confident self during his speech.



"He was lacking ownership and inner strength with his words," he added.

"I could sense he was really nervous through his mannerisms and delivery. In the beginning, he didn't convey very much emotion in his body language or words," Mr Stanton continued.

"His tone of voice came across as robotic. He stumbled a few times, and you could hear his voice shaking every now and then.

"He would also tap his fingers as a way of reassuring himself. It suggests he did this as he felt he needed to give himself a boost he needed."

This comes as King Charles is preparing for his birthday celebrations on November 14 at Clarence House.