Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'

Fans share concerns for Zac Efron following his new transformation for his upcoming film

Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'

Zac Efron is infamous for going to great lengths to transform himself for his character. In the upcoming film, The Iron Claw, he just does this again, leaving fans in shock.

Appearing on the Entertainment Weekly’s cover, the Disney star looked unrecognizable with his unavoidable pectoral muscles speaking for themselves.

However, what got the internet's attention was his uneven jawline.

The Post assorted the following comments

“What happened to his face?”, one user commented.

Another added, “[He] looks like Prince Farquhar in Shrek.”

“Damn his face doesn’t even move now,” a third wrote.

Shrek’ live action? Omg,” someone else shared.

Zac’s completely changed jawline answer may be found in his previous interview with People.

Dismissing the rumours of having plastic surgery, the star told the outlet last year that his jaw was broken in 2013, thus the enlargement.

“They just got really, really big,” he said.

Meanwhile, discussing his new A24 biopic, the 36-year-old played the 1960s veteran wrestler Kevin Von Erick.

To hone the shape of the legendary performer, he told Men's Health, “I started intermittent fasting just after I stopped being vegan,” noting, “My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way.”

He continued, “So, I decided to stop it and try something new,” adding, “Intermittent fasting has been really helpful with that.”

