entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making new billionaire friends in US?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Katy Perry's concert without Lilibet and Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are seemingly making new billionaire friends in the United States.

According to media reports, the California-based royal couple were spotted mixing with billionaire Ken Griffin and "super networker" Michael Kives during their trip to Las Vegas last week.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents travelled to Nevada for the closing concert of Katy Perry's residency at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday.

Now, according to media outlets, Meghan and Harry spent time with investors Griffin and Kives.

The Mirror reported Griffin was seated next to Prince Harry at the concert.

While, according to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew by a private jet with Kives to watch Katy Perry’s performance.

The source told the publication over the meeting, “This really presents a cozy picture of Meghan and Harry’s growing network. Who only knows what Harry and Griffin could be talking about.”

“It’s all about power and money and who knows whom.”

Earlier, it was reported that the royal couple were also joined by oil company heir Michael Herd and his wife, entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe on the trip.

The report further claims Harry, Markle and Kives, 42, were invited by their billionaire mutual friends, Whitney Wolfe and her husband Michael Herd.

