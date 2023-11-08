 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘ultimatum’ amid plummeting popularity

Meghan Markle considering swallowing her 'pride' to save her reputation source

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle has reportedly given an “ultimatum” to her husband Prince Harry to fix things with the Royal family amid plummeting popularity.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was mortified after an episode of American animated sitcom, Family Guy, made fun of her and Prince Harry.

After the “savage attack” from the show, Meghan realized the only way to mend her reputation in the states would be to heal her rift with the Royal family.

Meghan is even considering to travel to UK for Christmas this year so Charles would spend some time with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and consider forgiving them.

She is “desperate” for some positive press and is willing to leave behind everything that was done to her by King Charles, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, an insider said the Family Guy episode "made it crystal clear that the tides have turned against them in America" and Meghan isn't having it.

"Meghan said she won't be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution,” the insider said, adding that she even urged Harry to “swallow his pride and beg for his family's forgiveness is the only way to save their brand.”

"What's hit them hardest and cuts the deepest of all is that it plays up the whole notion they're self-entitled grifters or spoilt brats,” the insider added.

"Meghan has distanced herself from the furore for months but now she's giving Harry an ultimatum and demanding that he do whatever it takes to fix things.

“She's pushing a special trip back for Christmas in the hopes that William and Charles will be a little more open to reconciliation."

