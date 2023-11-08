 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi has opened up on her comments on Selling Sunset about 'creed' star Michael B. Jordan

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Bre Tiesi is around her seemingly candid comments about a past encounter with actor Michael B. Jordan featured in the latest season of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

In an interview with ET, Tiesi explained that while chatting with co-stars during a conversation she thought was off-camera, she implied she once got intimate with Jordan when the group discussed celebrity crushes.

The 32-year-old model hinted that she did not intend for the revelation about the Creed star to air, having believed the cameras were resetting.

"We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras -- it wasn't a conversation that was technically..." she said before she trailed off.

She acknowledged she should have known better but asked fans for "a little slack" over the accidental admission.

Tiesi stated her intention was discussing having a baby with her celebrity crush, not names-dropping past partners, and pointed out not all conversation makes the final cut.

“I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn't make it," she explained, adding, "You know, there's other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show."

"Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn't, doesn't. But also, that wasn't my intention."

When prodded for details on the "era" of Jordan the alleged hookup occurred, she playfully declined to elaborate.

