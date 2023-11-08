 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

'Mean Girls' trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead 'The Plastics' as Regina George

First trailer debuts for upcoming 'Mean Girls musical film adaptation starring Reneé Rapp

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Paramount Pictures has released an initial teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical Mean Girls.

The musical was based on Tina Fey's acclaimed 2004 teen comedy of the same name, which she also wrote.

Reprising her role from the stage show is Reneé Rapp as the notorious Queen Bee Regina George.

She'll be joined by a cast that includes Angourie Rice as new girl Cady Heron, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, and as Auli'i Cravalho Janis. Janis and Damien are once again seen getting Cady to get in on the infamous clique of popular girls known as the Plastics.

Christopher Briney rounds out the main characters as Regina's boyfriend Aaron Samuels.

The trailer offers a brief first look at the musical numbers and comedic moments fans loved from both the original movie and stage shows.

In addition to starring veterans Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, the film version will feature music by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Fey also serves as screenwriter and producer, collaborating with co-producer Lorna Mitchells and directors Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne.

Mean Girls will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. 

