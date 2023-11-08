 
Netflix's ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ first look poster is here - see pic

In anticipation of its 2024 debut, Netflix has dropped an exciting first poster for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The visual teases the highly anticipated reunion of Aang, the last Airbender, with his beloved flying bison Appa.

The poster shows Aang perched atop Appa's broad back alongside friends Katara and Sokka, who will be played by Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley respectively.

Gordon Cormier takes on the pivotal leading role of the young Avatar Aang.

Produced and executive produced by Albert Kim, Michael Goi, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback, the ambitious series seeks to bring this beloved animated world to life in a new visual medium.

In addition to formidable directors like Goi and Roseanne Liang, the cast includes Dallas Liu as Zuko and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Showrunner Kim has expressed confidence that a live-action adaptation can faithfully translate and enhance the animation's storytelling through visceral bending visuals unseen before.

Fans will get a fuller first look tomorrow ahead of the late 2024 debut date on Netflix.

Though unconnected to Avatar Studios' projects, this adaptation promises to realize the scope and emotion of Aang's journeys with Appa and friends in a new cinematic way.

