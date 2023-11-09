Zac's movie 'The Iron Claw' is scheduled to hit the big screen on September 2, 2024

Zac Efron faces vicious trolling over changed appearance after accident

Zac Efron has been facing some vicious trolling by some netizens due to his changed appearance.

The acclaimed actor previously brushed off the rumors that he had undergone the knife (plastic surgery), clarifying that his appearance seems different because of a horrifying accident that shattered his jaw.

Zac Efron suffers from an accident

Zac slipped on a sock and smacked his face into a granite fountain, and the devastating accident forced the actor to have surgery.

The Hollywood A-lister is promoting his upcoming wrestling film, The Iron Claw. The videos of his press campaign were widely shared online sparking speculations that the actor had some kind of plastic surgery.

Zac Efron victimized by vicious trolling

According to Metro, the actor appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and shared his thoughts about Sean Durkin's new A24 biopic.

Trolls took to the comment section and posted some very harsh remarks regarding the actor's seemingly changed look. One of the trolls wrote, "The plastic surgeon who did this to him should be in jail." Another chimed in, "His facial proportions are askew."

Another compared the actor's new look to some fictional character, saying, "What happened to his face tho? He really looks like Lord Farquaad (from Shrek)."

The Iron Claw release date

Zac's movie The Iron Claw is scheduled to hit the big screen on September 2, 2024.

The Iron Claw official trailer



