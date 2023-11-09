 
Odell sent ugly bouquets of orange carnations to A-list Hollywood celebrities requesting their presence at his birthday bash

The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship

Kim Kardashian, who has been sparking romance rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., was recently spotted at the latter's 31st birthday celebrations on Monday night. 

The pair have been getting close since the summer, but it has been revealed that they are not romantically linked, and their relationship is entirely platonic.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Odell Beckham's birthday

According to Page Six, an eyewitness revealed to the publication, "The SKIMS founder and the NFL star were accompanied by Michael Rubin and they talked the whole night away," adding that the trio was together all night and there seemed nothing flirty between them.

Odell's invitations to A-list celebrities sparks controversy

Earlier, Odell's invitations to Hollywood A-listers sparked controversy as he sent them ugly bouquets of orange carnations requesting their presence at his birthday bash.

A spy told the publication, "Literally, the invitation bouquet was like from a bodega. Someone on his team messed up. Who sends ten orange carnations to A-list celebrities?"

A spy detailed that the bouquets sent were nothing more than a paper wrap. 

Adding another peculiar touch, as part of his deal with the Pediatyle brand, he also sent an orange electrolyte drink along with the flowers. 

