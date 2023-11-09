One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen of Me tour was involved in a highway accident

Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour

A horrifying event involving Shania Twain's tour bus sent several staff members to the hospital.

The crash happened while the team was travelling roughly 500 miles from Winnipeg, where Shania gave a performance on Tuesday, to Saskatoon, where she will perform on Thursday.



However, it has been reported that the Canadian singer wasn't in the bus at the time of the incident.

In a statement provided to the Mirror, Shania's management company said: "One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon.”

They added that other vehicles also met dangerous driving conditions “due to inclement weather” and ensured that the production crew in need of medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.

"We are immensely grateful to the emergency services teams for their prompt response and continuous support," the statement concluded.

It's still unconfirmed if the planned concert at the SaskTel Centre will take place or not. Up till now, Shania has so far performed her hit songs for sold-out audiences in North America and Europe during the tour.