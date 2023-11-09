Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ and is a fish out of water

The Duke of Sussex gets branded a fish out of water in the US, given his stake in the daily grind of ‘one-to-one’ mingling

The Duke of Sussex has just been ridiculed for no longer being the cool one in a pond full of royal fish.



These observations and claims have been made by body language expert Judi James.

While starting off the converastion she pointed towards the shocking body language portrayed by the Duke of Sussex in his Katy Perry concert appearance.

For those unversed, this appearance was during Perry’s Las Vegas residency where she unveiled her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

According to Ms James, “Harry might like to relish his role as the ‘cool one’ of the royal family but that is an extremely low bar and seeing him mingling in the world of Hollywood celebrity again here his body language does define him as the proverbial fish out of water.”

“It was Celine Dion getting all the fuss and star treatment here, while Harry appeared to be queuing to walk past her.”

“In the UK he would have never been upstaged or outranked by a celebrity.”

“He almost looks uncomfortable or even shy in this type of environment: keen to look fun for Meghan, but quietly possibly suffering inside too.”

“While Meghan clearly enjoys the concert, smiling and getting up out of her seat to clap and dance, Harry’s body language responses seem to fluctuate between extremes, as they did at the Beyonce concert.”