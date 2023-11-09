Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'

After four years, Tristan Thompson apologised to Kylie Jenner for cheating on her sister Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson finally talked to Kylie Jenner years after he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with the cosmetic mogul’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

In the precap, which aired at the end of the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her family is still mad at Tristan’s infidelity while she was pregnant with their child.

“In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” the Good American Founder said before the NBA player visited Kylie and talked to her about the old feud.

“I am in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I’ve made,” said Tristan as he sat down before the 26-year-old model, and told the cameras that “he’s a little nervous.”

Appearing visibly regretful, the athlete apologized to Kylie for involving her in “his messy” life, “Everyone got affected differently. But I think you got affected the most,” he said.

Previously, Kris Jenner also intervened and asked Khloe to give the athlete a second chance.

The apology comes after Tristan started dating Khloe in 2016, and just a few days before their daughter True’s birth in 2018, he cheated on her with multiple women.

After initially staying together, the pair again broke up in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn.