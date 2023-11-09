 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly lost the last line of any sympathizers that existed in Buckingham Palace.

The converastion revolves around King Charles birthday invite for the upcoming birthday celebrations for his 75th.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed into all of this and said, “If His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex can’t even agree on whether something arrived in the post (or in One’s inbox) then what hope is there for any great warming of relations or cessation of hostilities?”

For those unversed, this is in response to a tweet issued by The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward who claimed, “Prince Harry has not been invited to the King’s 75th birthday party, despite claims that he’s turned down the invite.”

She even went as far as to add, “a Sussex spox says there has been ‘no contact’ re next week’s celebrations.”

This comes after a report by The Times went public and revealed that there was once a time when some senior royals “initially sympathised with Harry and Meghan’s struggles with royal life” but Spare and the Harry & Meghan docuseries was “the last straw.”

