Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for more than one year now

File Footage Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck new name amid rift rumors

The Ain't Your Mama songstress Jennifer Lopez has allegedly given a new name to her 16-month-old husband Ben Affleck.

The couple, as reported by RadarOnline.com, is unable to see eye to eye when it comes to maintaining the hygiene of their house.

"They've got eight dogs and a cat, so it's a complete zoo," cited a source.

Another source from the National Enquirer dished that Jennifer “swears” that she does all the work of handling and maintaining the animals herself.

Ben Affleck, seemingly, refuses to clean the litter of their pets which frustrates Lopez.

His take on the matter is to make use of their money and get the pets maintained by a worker.

However, Jennifer has other views on the matter.

"His answer is to hire people to do it for them. But it really bugs Jennifer because he has more than enough time on his hands. So in her view, he's just being lazy."

One other interesting tidbit relayed to the outlet was that Ben garners all the attention of the pets due to his apparently easygoing personality.

So, allegedly, the Oscar-winning actor enjoys all the perks with no work.

The duo, allegedly, is going through a rift. These rumors surfaced on the internet after the Gone Girl actor reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner outside their son's school.