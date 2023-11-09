 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for more than one year now

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 09, 2023

File Footage Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck new name amid rift rumors
File Footage Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck new name amid rift rumors

The Ain't Your Mama songstress Jennifer Lopez has allegedly given a new name to her 16-month-old husband Ben Affleck.

The couple, as reported by RadarOnline.com, is unable to see eye to eye when it comes to maintaining the hygiene of their house.

"They've got eight dogs and a cat, so it's a complete zoo," cited a source.

Another source from the National Enquirer dished that Jennifer “swears” that she does all the work of handling and maintaining the animals herself.

Ben Affleck, seemingly, refuses to clean the litter of their pets which frustrates Lopez.

His take on the matter is to make use of their money and get the pets maintained by a worker.

However, Jennifer has other views on the matter.

"His answer is to hire people to do it for them. But it really bugs Jennifer because he has more than enough time on his hands. So in her view, he's just being lazy."

One other interesting tidbit relayed to the outlet was that Ben garners all the attention of the pets due to his apparently easygoing personality.

So, allegedly, the Oscar-winning actor enjoys all the perks with no work.

The duo, allegedly, is going through a rift. These rumors surfaced on the internet after the Gone Girl actor reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner outside their son's school.   

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high
Prince Harry has gotten the door shut squarely in his face

Prince Harry has gotten the door shut squarely in his face
Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers

Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers
Kim Kardashian Hits At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Demanding 'Prenups'

Kim Kardashian Hits At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Demanding 'Prenups'
Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her
Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ and is a fish out of water video

Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ and is a fish out of water
Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'

Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'
Prince Albert ‘uncomfortable’ with Princess Charlene amid divorce calls

Prince Albert ‘uncomfortable’ with Princess Charlene amid divorce calls
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry ‘swallowing his pride’ in apology

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry ‘swallowing his pride’ in apology
Prince Harry looks detached and awkward without royal treatment video

Prince Harry looks detached and awkward without royal treatment
Kate Middleton strategic new move to show Meghan Markle her ‘true power’

Kate Middleton strategic new move to show Meghan Markle her ‘true power’
Kris Jenner mistreats THIS Kardashian daughter the most

Kris Jenner mistreats THIS Kardashian daughter the most