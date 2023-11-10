 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Mason Hughes

Robert De Niro's production company found guilty in former assistant's lawsuit

De Niro's $6 million lawsuit accused Robinson of improper use of the company credit card

Robert De Niro's production company found guilty in former assistant's lawsuit

Robert De Niro's production company, Canal Productions, has been found guilty of gender discrimination in the gender discrimination lawsuit, and it has been ordered to pay $1.264 million to the plaintiff.

Graham's lawsuit against Robert De Niro

The Hollywood veteran actor's former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, filed a $12 million lawsuit against the actor and his production company, accusing him of gender discrimination and underpaying while adding that he repeatedly used vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments.

Robert De Niro's company found guilty in lawsuit proceedings 

According to Fox News, a jury has found his company guilty in the case and ordered them to pay a fine to Graham.

David Sanford told the publication that the jury has also vindicated De Niro's former assistant in the lawsuit filed by the actor, ruling that his claims against Graham are without merit.

David expressed his delight, stating, "We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favour against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions."

De Niro's lawsuit against Graham

De Niro's $6 million lawsuit accused Robinson of improper use of the company credit card, watching TV on company time, and stealing frequent-flier miles for personal trips. She was not found liable for any of the accusations in De Niro's lawsuit against her.

