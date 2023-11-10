Meghan Markle 'imposter' sister Samantha Markle 'taught her to walk'

Meghan Markle half sister Samantha Markle is calling out sister for forgetting their childhood together.

Samantha, who has been branded as an ‘imposter’ by the Duchess of Sussex, says she made Meghan learn how to walk.

Speaking to The US Sun, Samantha said: "My brother [Thomas Markle Jr] and I were very clear that we were integral in her life until 12.

"We taught her how to walk...we took her to school, we went to the duck pond - we were normal brothers and sisters."

She added: "Saying we were integral in her life until 12 and were normal brothers and sisters is very different from saying we raised her."

Meanwhile, Meghan’s lawyer, denies all the baseless rumours.

He said: "This has always been a lawsuit in search of a viable claim. The case has failed because it runs head first up against defamation law and the First Amendment."