Prince Harry looks glum after King Charles snubs him on 'birthday'

Prince Harry is seemingly looking glum in an outing with Meghan Markle post King Charles’ birthday snub.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the opening of new facility United States Navy SEALs in San Diego was seen lost on his thoughts.

This comes a day after a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail: "There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.

Meanwhile, a source reveals how it is unlikely for Meghan and Harry to not be informed of the birthday party.

The source said: "In this case, they aren’t and that's okay. I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he always done. The story in The Times as well as subsequent stories have been positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not."