entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina gig

Taylor Swift opened her first Eras Tour concert in Argentina but her beau Travis Kelce had other commitments for the day

Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina concert

Taylor Swift opened The Eras Tour’s first concert in Argentina but her beau Travis Kelce was nowhere to be seen.

As the Lover crooner swooned 8,000 Swifties with a thrilling comeback to the record-breaking tour, a source privy to Page Six confirmed that the NFL star plans to fly out and see her perform either on Friday or Saturday.

Moreover, he is expected to fly back in time for practice on Monday as for the next game he will be facing his brother Jason Kelce’s team Philadelphia Eagles on November 20.

Travis skipped the recent concert because he was busy attending a gala for 15 and The Mahomies Foundation run by his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The organization shared a clip on their Instagram story where the tight end can be seen getting congratulated for becoming an all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history.

The 34-year-old footballer garnered praise in dark blue slacks and a white button-down shirt as he sat next to Patrick who was also honored with the Founder’s Award from the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

His charity was founded in 2019 and primarily focuses on improving the health and wellness of children of needy communities.

