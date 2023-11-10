Taylor Swift wanted to own the rights of her first six albums when a fellow colleague suggested her an idea

Taylor Swift credits THIS singer for 1989 (Taylor's Version) success

Taylor Swift sends a bouquet of flowers to a fellow singer every time she re-records an album as she credits that person for its success.



After releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the 33-year-old pop star sent Kelly Clarkson another bouquet of flowers. She told E!News, “'You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers. She’s so nice.”

Kelly shared that she was hesitant to take full credit for Taylor’s success, “I love how kind she is though. She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that too at some point.”

The Lover star continues with the thankful gesture because it was Kelly who suggested the idea of re-recording her old songs so that she can own all of her work.

This all started when Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC bought her former label Big Machine Label Group, and subsequently got the rights to Taylor’s first six studio albums which she publicly opposed.

Back then, Kelly took to her social media and suggested the Love Story hitmaker to take control of the situation and re-record all of the albums in question so that when her fans buy it, it would directly benefit her.

Taylor first recorded her career’s second album, Fearless, and renamed it Fearless (Taylor's Version) which dropped in April 2021. She followed up by releasing Red (Taylor's Version) in November of the same year, then Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July 2023, and most recently she dropped 1989 (Taylor's Version).

She now only has two more albums to re-record which includes her debut self-titled album and Reputation.