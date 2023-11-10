 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall passed away due to ALS in August 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and her kids have sought therapy following the tragic loss of Bryan Randall to ALS in August.

Despite not legally marrying the late photographer, insiders describe their bond as equivalent to marriage, and The Blind Side star is struggling to stay strong since his passing.

An insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Randall was "the only father" her kids knew, making it challenging for Bullock to stay composed for Louis and Laila.

The source said that the last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her, and she is slowly learning to manage her grief, having cared for Randall during his three-year battle with ALS.

"They're all in therapy," the source said of Bullock and her kids, adding that Sandra encourages them to discuss Bryan frequently to keep his memory alive.

The insider noted that the only comfort for Bullock is knowing "that Bryan knew that she loved him dearly and did everything she could for him."

Bullock took a break from acting after The Lost City to be with Randall, and now that he is no more, the source revealed that she's been busy "worrying about others, not quite in self-care mode, and her heart is shattered."

"There have been a lot of private tears, but she's trying to do what he always told her to do: Breathe and take it one day at a time," the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj recalls being 'tricked' into addiction

Nicki Minaj recalls being 'tricked' into addiction
King Charles announces major decision days after Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ monarch

King Charles announces major decision days after Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ monarch
'Deadpool 3' meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift

'Deadpool 3' meets further delay despite SAG-AFTRA ban lift
Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce
Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat

Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat
Harry Styles creates a buzz online after shaving his head: ‘It’s hurting me emotionally’ video

Harry Styles creates a buzz online after shaving his head: ‘It’s hurting me emotionally’
Prince Albert rejects Princess Charlene despite childlike affection

Prince Albert rejects Princess Charlene despite childlike affection
Taylor Swift credits THIS singer for 1989 (Taylor's Version) success

Taylor Swift credits THIS singer for 1989 (Taylor's Version) success
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘savage attacks’ against Royals have ‘backfired’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘savage attacks’ against Royals have ‘backfired’
Timothee Chalamet celebrates SAG-AFTRA strike end with awkward cheer

Timothee Chalamet celebrates SAG-AFTRA strike end with awkward cheer
Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina gig

Travis Kelce prioritizes gala over Taylor Swift's Argentina gig
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules