Sandra Bullock seeks therapy to navigate grief after losing Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and her kids have sought therapy following the tragic loss of Bryan Randall to ALS in August.

Despite not legally marrying the late photographer, insiders describe their bond as equivalent to marriage, and The Blind Side star is struggling to stay strong since his passing.

An insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Randall was "the only father" her kids knew, making it challenging for Bullock to stay composed for Louis and Laila.

The source said that the last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her, and she is slowly learning to manage her grief, having cared for Randall during his three-year battle with ALS.

"They're all in therapy," the source said of Bullock and her kids, adding that Sandra encourages them to discuss Bryan frequently to keep his memory alive.

The insider noted that the only comfort for Bullock is knowing "that Bryan knew that she loved him dearly and did everything she could for him."

Bullock took a break from acting after The Lost City to be with Randall, and now that he is no more, the source revealed that she's been busy "worrying about others, not quite in self-care mode, and her heart is shattered."

"There have been a lot of private tears, but she's trying to do what he always told her to do: Breathe and take it one day at a time," the insider said.