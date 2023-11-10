Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin

Dua Lipa and French filmmaker Romain Gavras have been dating for months and getting to know each other

Singer Dua Lipa was a vision of style during a recent night out in London with her boyfriend Romain Gavras and brother Gjin.

The Houdini hitmaker, 28, cut a chic figure in striking red leather pants paired with a studded white top, grey coat and white heels.

Lipa held hands with French filmmaker beau Gavras, 42, as they exited the exclusive Chiltern Firehouse venue. Gavras kept things low-key in a beige coat, jeans and baseball cap. Lipa's brother Gjin, 17, also joined in on the outing, wearing a light grey hoodie and camouflage pants.

The trio appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation outside the luxury hotel and restaurant. Lipa and Gavras have been quietly dating for a few months, getting to know each other better over the past festive season.

An insider shared they have lots of common interests and qualities and have met one another's inner circles. Lipa has previously dated model Anwar Hadid and chef Paul Klein.

Her relationship with director Gavras marks her most high-profile romance to date. Meanwhile, Lipa is positioned for lucrative success after launching a new venture with father Dugi Lipa to manage her commercial assets, just days after parting ways with her former management company.