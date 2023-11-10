Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Grimes' legal team had the hardest time trying to find Elon Musk to serve him custody papers

Grimes had a trying time locating her ex Elon Musk to legally serve him custody papers regarding their children, according to court documents.

The Canadian singer hired four different process servers who unsuccessfully attempted to track down the Tesla and SpaceX CEO at numerous addresses between October 13th and 20th.

Locations the servers checked included Musk's various business headquarters in San Francisco, his SpaceX launch site in Texas, and the Tesla factory in Austin.

One server was told "Nope, not here" at Musk's horse ranch in Texas. Faced with Musk's far-ranging business commitments and travel between facilities, the servers reportedly monitored his private jets in an effort to pin down his location.

Unable to properly serve Musk in person, servers were forced under California law to leave the legal documents with his security teams at work sites instead.

Initially filing for parental rights in September, Grimes' suit sought to establish jurisdiction over matters regarding their three children - X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus. Musk preemptively filed in Texas, claiming primary care of the kids in that state.

Grimes slammed the Texan lawsuit as inappropriate, alleging Musk spends multiple days per week in California. A custody battle has since emerged over which state holds jurisdiction.

The on-the-move entrepreneur's evasiveness of process servers underscores the logistical difficulties faced in the legal proceedings between the 2018-2022 former couple.