Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald, the estranged couple who announced their split back in January 2023, ending their 12-year marriage, have now finalized their divorce.

Noel and Sara settled the divorce privately

The Oasis music icon and his music publicist former wife settled their divorce quietly away from the public eye, and they have the resources to do that.

Noel to pay a hefty amount in divorce settlement

According to the Daily Mail, Noel is expected to pay a hefty price of almost £20 to his wife, and along with this, she also gets to continue living in their £8 million Hampshire mansion.

The Sun quoted a source revealing to the publication, "Sara stayed in the house after they split, and Noel moved out. She's expected to stay there."

The insider continued that their settlement would be a relief for both of them as this matter was becoming tense. Towards the end, their divorce got heated so much that the estranged couple only communicated through their lawyers.

Noel's breakup coping technique

The High Flying Birds front-man opened up about coping with his divorce via writing, adding that writing his latest album helped him come to terms with their split.

Noel and Sara's relationship timeline

Sara was Noel's second wife, whom he met in the 2000s at an Ibiza nightclub Space while he was still married to his first wife, Meg Matthews, whom he shares his eldest child 23-year-old Anais with.

The couple married in 2011 and broke up in 2023. They share two sons: 15-year-old Donovan and 12-year-old Sonny.