 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating since 2018

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson is set to become a father soon, as sources confirm that his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, is expecting their first child.

The revelation follows her recent public appearances with Pattinson where she appeared to display a baby bump.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star initially sparked pregnancy rumors last week during a hiking outing with the Twilight alum in Los Angeles.

According to friends of the actor, as reported by Daily Mail, she is expecting her first child with Pattinson, marking almost five years into their romantic relationship.

It is important to note that neither Waterhouse, Pattinson, nor their representatives have confirmed the news of their pregnancy so far.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy rumours

This comes after an earlier revelation by Waterhouse, who expressed her eagerness to start a family earlier this year while enthusiastically discussing her romance with Pattinson.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, she said, “I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

“As an artist, I've always felt like you're running out of time, you have to be like, 'I'm going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,' but it's going to be worth it.

“I can't wait, I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list
Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours video

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours
Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald
Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death video

Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death
Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update
Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys
Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson
Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather
Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy

Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy
Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date
Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend

Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend