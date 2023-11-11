'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating since 2018

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson is set to become a father soon, as sources confirm that his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, is expecting their first child.



The revelation follows her recent public appearances with Pattinson where she appeared to display a baby bump.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star initially sparked pregnancy rumors last week during a hiking outing with the Twilight alum in Los Angeles.

According to friends of the actor, as reported by Daily Mail, she is expecting her first child with Pattinson, marking almost five years into their romantic relationship.

It is important to note that neither Waterhouse, Pattinson, nor their representatives have confirmed the news of their pregnancy so far.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy rumours

This comes after an earlier revelation by Waterhouse, who expressed her eagerness to start a family earlier this year while enthusiastically discussing her romance with Pattinson.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, she said, “I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

“As an artist, I've always felt like you're running out of time, you have to be like, 'I'm going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,' but it's going to be worth it.

“I can't wait, I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen,” she added.