King Charles had appointed Kate Middleton Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) in August

King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton after honouring her in Kenya

Britain’s King Charles has continued to extend support to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton days after the monarch honoured elder son Prince William and Kate during his state visit to Kenya.



The palace, on behalf of the king, shared Kate Middleton’s stunning photos on X, formerly Twitter, from her visit to the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards recently.

During the visit, Kate had the opportunity to learn about elements of operational life, including the Jackal 2 high mobility weapons platform, communications on deployment, and utilising reconnaissance drones.

She also posted a video of her visit on Instagram with caption, “A pleasure to meet with members of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards and newly promoted Bay Welsh Mountain pony, Trooper ‘Longface’ Emrys Jones, in Norfolk today. Looking forward to working with you in the years ahead.”

Later, in a show of support, King Charles also shared adorable photos of Kate Middleton in uniform from her visit, and wrote “The Princess of Wales has visited 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) for the first time since being appointed as the Regiment's Colonel-in-Chief by The King in August.”



Earlier this month, King Charles had also honoured Prince William and Kate Middleton during his state visit to Kenya.