 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry talked to each other hours before late Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law Prince Harry had reportedly indulged in a tense conversation hours before late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year.

As the future queen secretly confronted Prince Harry, she told the Duke of Sussex that he “betrayed” the Royal Family.

The Now to Love, citing sources, reported that during the funeral of the late Queen, Kate Middleton walked between her husband and his estranged brother Prince Harry and found an opportunity to talk to her brother-in-law.

The source told the publication, "Kate knew this would be the only time she could speak to Harry before he closed himself off from the family again. After all, with so much going on between them, there was going to be zero chance at the actual ceremony."

Prince William’s sweetheart never thought in a million years that Harry would hurt his own family like this. “Harry and Kate were once so tight and she can't forget that. It feels like she's also lost a brother in all this mess and she wanted to ask Harry one very simple question, 'Why did you betray us?'"

The insider further claimed Kate Middleton was hurt by Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, and successive media appearances.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK
Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours
Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms
2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list
Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours video

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours
Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald
Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death video

Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death
Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update