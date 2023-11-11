Zac Efron's face draws hint of several surgeries as a surgeon shared an expert opinion on the matter

Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?

The internet is abuzz with Zac Efron's uneven jaws. Many mocked the actor for his sudden, unusual jawlines. But, a facial plastic surgeon believed there is more than meets the eye.



Previously, the Disney star admitted to having surgery that attempted to fix his injuries related to his jaws after an incident in 2013.

However, Dr. Sam Rizk, who has a history of working with celebrities, opined that the 36-year-old may have overdone the treatment.

"He probably took the opportunity, in addition to correcting it, to do something better," the surgeon said.

The expert noted, "He might have had jaw advancements where they pull the chin a little bit more forward because his chin looks a little bit more prominent. Or a chin implant or mandibular angle implants [in the lower jaw] or all of the above."

Referring to his eyebrows, Sam pointed at where some airbrushed was also done.

"He always had a straight eyebrow, and now they have more of an arch," he continued. "His eyebrow is a little bit higher, which indicates he had some type of brow lift or he had Botox."

Expressing his views, he shared the change of eyebrows has given him an effeminate touch.

"We attribute an arch to a feminine eyebrow," adding, "Generally speaking, the male eyelid doesn't have an angle in its arch."

Zac's shocking look was unveiled in the Entertainment Weekly's cover as his The Iron Claw is set to roll out in theatres on December 22.