Saturday, November 11, 2023
Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William

A large number of people around the world believe that multiple predictions made by Nostradamus came true.

As his predictions regarding the year 2024 got under discussion, some experts warned that the  French astrologer might have referred to the downfall of King Charles.

According to experts, his predictions make reference to a "King of the Isles" being "driven out by force".

While current circumstances do not suggest any trouble for the British monarch in the near future, some people still believe that King Charles should be worried about the prophecy.

According to a report in the British media, Charles was not named by Nostradamus but some experts are convinced that he could be referring to the king.

According to the Guardian, British author Mario Reading claimed in his book that his Nostradamus’ quatrains - stanzas of four lines - are number-indexed to correlate with dates and because of that the quatrain 10/22 forecast the death of the Queen.

Reading said it meant that the first Queen Elizabeth would die, circa 2022, at the age of around 96.

The 10/22 Nostradamus’ quatrain went on to say:

“Because they disapproved of his divorce.

“A man who later they considered unworthy.

“The People will force out the King of the islands.

“A man will replace who never expected to be king.”

Reading wrote that 10/22 verse also predicts that King Charles will abdicate because he is “weary at the persistent attacks on both himself and second wife” because of “resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Charles's son Prince William is first-in-line to the British throne and if the prophecy is to be believed the Prince of Wales will also have no chance to ascend to the British throne.

