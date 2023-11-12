Lily spent the summer starring in 'The Pillowman' while David stayed in New York

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

Stranger Things star David Harbour, who is married to Lily Allen, has recently dispelled the split reports, saying his marriage has been going great.

The rumours of the couple's split started swirling around after the 38-year-old singer unfollowed her husband on social media app.

David and Lily's split rumours

It was reported that the couple has been living separate lives, and they have barely been together in recent months due to Lily's busy schedule as she spent the summer starring in The Pillowman, while David stayed in New York.

David Harbour dispels separation rumours

According to the Mirror, Harbour and Lily married in 2020 and are still a Hollywood power couple as the 48-year-old clears the air regarding their relationship. In an interview with People Magazine, the Stranger Things star admitted that their relationship was affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended recently.

He said, "But, let me tell you, my wife likes it when I go to work because it's nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time."

David referred to Lily's children from her previous relationships as his own kids, stating, "We have these two kids: Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, and it going so great."

David concluded, saying that they have been growing closer and closer together as a family.