 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he messed up things with younger son Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

King Charles knows he made parenting mistakes over Prince Harry
King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles is seemingly upset of his rift with Prince Harry and is ‘distressed’ by the problems it has caused to the Royal Family.

The monarch is heartbroken by how his mother longed for Harry to solve his issues with the family ahead of her passing in 2022.

A source tells Daily Mail: “Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes.”

He adds: “Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course.”

Earlier in his book ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex revealed how King Charles was always a distant father.

"While I am sure they still don’t agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation,” an expert claimed earlier.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King
Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours
Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie
Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'

Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'
Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand

Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser

Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser