King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles is seemingly upset of his rift with Prince Harry and is ‘distressed’ by the problems it has caused to the Royal Family.

The monarch is heartbroken by how his mother longed for Harry to solve his issues with the family ahead of her passing in 2022.

A source tells Daily Mail: “Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes.”

He adds: “Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course.”

Earlier in his book ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex revealed how King Charles was always a distant father.

"While I am sure they still don’t agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation,” an expert claimed earlier.