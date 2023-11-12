 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains

Experts believe the Duke of Sussex is finally starting to feel ‘free’ from the palace chains

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

File Footage

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly starting to ‘finally’ feel free from the palace chains.

All these statements have been issued by royal commentator Cameron Walker.

All of it has been highlighted in his piece for GB News.

The converastion arose once Mr Walker started by pointing out how the privacy cases prove “Prince Harry sees it as his life’s mission to change the way the British media operates.”

Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains

Especially now that he’s become “free from the palace chains” after years of being forced to hold “his tongue and ability to fight back”.

In the eyes of Mr Walker, who added “the King’s son finds himself with six civil cases being dragged through the British courts” even after earning a major win at the start.

Read More: Prince Harry is walking a tight rope and facing Megxit consequences

At this point, “It is well known” around the globe that the Duke of Sussex “has had a frosty relationship with the press since he was a child.”

It comes after “His mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was tragically killed in a car crash after being chased through the streets of Paris by paparazzi on motorbikes - although the official inquest also found a drunk driver and a lack of seatbelts were partly to blame.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference

Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference
Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention video

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention
Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death

Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death
How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?
Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?
Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut
King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed

King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed
Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare video

Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?
'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years

'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years