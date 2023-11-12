Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains

Experts believe the Duke of Sussex is finally starting to feel ‘free’ from the palace chains

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly starting to ‘finally’ feel free from the palace chains.



All these statements have been issued by royal commentator Cameron Walker.

All of it has been highlighted in his piece for GB News.

The converastion arose once Mr Walker started by pointing out how the privacy cases prove “Prince Harry sees it as his life’s mission to change the way the British media operates.”

Especially now that he’s become “free from the palace chains” after years of being forced to hold “his tongue and ability to fight back”.

In the eyes of Mr Walker, who added “the King’s son finds himself with six civil cases being dragged through the British courts” even after earning a major win at the start.

At this point, “It is well known” around the globe that the Duke of Sussex “has had a frosty relationship with the press since he was a child.”

It comes after “His mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was tragically killed in a car crash after being chased through the streets of Paris by paparazzi on motorbikes - although the official inquest also found a drunk driver and a lack of seatbelts were partly to blame.”