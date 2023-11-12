 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?

Irina Shayk is followed by over 23 million people including close friends on Instagram

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend Irina Shayk?
Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend Irina Shayk?

Princess Beatrice's husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi is a fan of Tom Brady’s alleged former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk.

Russian supermodel and TV personality Irina Shayk is followed by over 23 million people including close friends on Instagram.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice’s husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi is among the fans of Irina.

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?

On the other hand, Irina is following only 440 people on the photo-video sharing app, however, Edo Mapelli Mozzi is not among them.

Shayk famously dated Bradley Cooper on and off from 2015 to about 2022—and was most recently linked to Brazilian model Gisele’s ex-husband, Tom Brady.

The media outlets, citing sources, reported Brady and Shayk have ended their brief romance recently.

However, when she was recently asked whether the reports she was dating Brady were true, Shayk simply smiled and said, “No comment.”

More From Entertainment:

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?
Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut
King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed

King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed
Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare video

Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?
'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years

'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years
How Prince Archie felt about great grandma Queen Elizabeth

How Prince Archie felt about great grandma Queen Elizabeth
King Charles gets emotional, moves to tears yet again video

King Charles gets emotional, moves to tears yet again
Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid ‘secret’ deal reports

Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid ‘secret’ deal reports
Taylor Swift dedicates tweaked 'Karma' lyrics to Travis Kelce: Watch video

Taylor Swift dedicates tweaked 'Karma' lyrics to Travis Kelce: Watch
'The Crown' to ruffle Royal feathers with THIS Princess Diana dialogue

'The Crown' to ruffle Royal feathers with THIS Princess Diana dialogue