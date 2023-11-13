 
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Speculations around the next 007 are rife. However, Andrew Scott wants to inform the fans about something else about the Bond franchise: the new villain - which he says he is not up to doing again.

Popular for his antagonistic characters in Sherlock and Spectre as villain C in 2015, the Fleabag actor shared he does not want to continue wearing the evil character's boots.

The Britsh star said to GQ, "If I'm honest, it's not a territory that I feel like I would want to go over again."

He continued, "Now I know who I am a little bit more; I feel like the work that I'm just interested in doing is more in the grey areas. I suppose it's just that I didn't think… I just maybe wasn't that good in it."

Apart from sharing views on James Bond, Andrew recently garners praise for his meticulous role in the romantic drama All of Us Strangers. 

The 47-year-old acting skills stunned the critics and audiences alike, prompting the Oscar buzz.

The film revolves around two males, Adam (Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal), engaged in a strong intimate relationship. 

Helmed by Andrew Haigh, the movie draws inspiration from the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

