Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

'The Iron Claw' star Zac Efron drops the name of the person whose review matters to him the most

The Iron Claw is looking to enter the Oscar race with its gripping story of the wrestling family of Von Erich beset with tragedies. The lead star, Zac Efron, played Kevin, one of the family members, who, in real life, told him he liked the movie.



Sharing his review at the Dallas premiere of the Q&A session, the Disney star said, “I was very curious about what he thought of the movie."



He continued, “We went out to the patio, sat forehead to forehead, and talked about life for an hour and a half. And he told me that he did enjoy the movie.

Adding, "I can’t really put into words how that feels. It’s far and away the most important review to me on so many levels. It meant the world, and everything just came full circle.”

Meanwhile, the film is set to roll out in theatres on Dec. 22.

In the movie, the 36-year-old went through a startling transformation to play the wrestler.

But some fans recently pointed out the MTV winner's strange large jaws.

Weighing in on the speculations, a facial plastic surgeon shared his expert views, sharing the California native has had multiple surgeries apart from fixing his jaw injury in 2013.

"He probably took the opportunity, in addition to correcting it, to do something better," Dr. Sam Rizk added.

He continued, "He might have had jaw advancements where they pull the chin a little bit more forward because his chin looks a little bit more prominent. Or a chin implant or mandibular angle implants [in the lower jaw] or all of the above."