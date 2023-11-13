 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

'The Iron Claw' star Zac Efron drops the name of the person whose review matters to him the most

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 13, 2023

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for The Iron Claw
Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for 'The Iron Claw'

The Iron Claw is looking to enter the Oscar race with its gripping story of the wrestling family of Von Erich beset with tragedies. The lead star, Zac Efron, played Kevin, one of the family members, who, in real life, told him he liked the movie.

Sharing his review at the Dallas premiere of the Q&A session, the Disney star said, “I was very curious about what he thought of the movie."

He continued, “We went out to the patio, sat forehead to forehead, and talked about life for an hour and a half. And he told me that he did enjoy the movie.

Adding, "I can’t really put into words how that feels. It’s far and away the most important review to me on so many levels. It meant the world, and everything just came full circle.”

Meanwhile, the film is set to roll out in theatres on Dec. 22.

In the movie, the 36-year-old went through a startling transformation to play the wrestler. 

But some fans recently pointed out the MTV winner's strange large jaws.

Zac Efron reveals best review he gets for The Iron Claw

Weighing in on the speculations, a facial plastic surgeon shared his expert views, sharing the California native has had multiple surgeries apart from fixing his jaw injury in 2013.

"He probably took the opportunity, in addition to correcting it, to do something better," Dr. Sam Rizk added.

He noted, "He probably took the opportunity, in addition to correcting it, to do something better."

He continued, "He might have had jaw advancements where they pull the chin a little bit more forward because his chin looks a little bit more prominent. Or a chin implant or mandibular angle implants [in the lower jaw] or all of the above."

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims

Nicki Minaj refuses to bow down to pressure over viral claims
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released video

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's official death certificate released
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's PDA steals show at actor's birthday bash
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann celebrate 12th marriage anniversary amid divorce filing
Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again

Here's why one past 'James Bond' villain refuses to be antagonist again
Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding

Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding
Sophie Turner gets back to 'normal life' after shocking Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner gets back to 'normal life' after shocking Joe Jonas split
Travis Kelce's hasty return from Argentina after Taylor Swift's concert romance

Travis Kelce's hasty return from Argentina after Taylor Swift's concert romance
Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff

Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper leaks saucy tidbit on season 5
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making the world ‘walk a tight rope’
Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules

Prince Harry is ready to go to war after getting free from archaic rules