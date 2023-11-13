Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina

Taylor Swift was performing Evermore during her third leg of South America concert when she had to call out a fan

File Footage

Taylor Swift recently called out one of her concert attendees for throwing an object on-stage while she was performing in Buenos Aires.

The 33-year-old pop singer recently got done with the third leg of her concerts in Argentina, which is a part of the South American installment of The Eras Tour.

She was performing Evermore on a moss-covered piano at the River Plate Stadium when someone in the audience threw an object on stage.

"Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," Taylor said, adding that her backup dancers can trip on it.

The Lover crooner maintained a kind but stern stance as she addressed her audience saying, “I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much."

The concert came a few hours after she send off Travis Kelce back to US as he had flown out to Buenos Aires on Thursday to watch his girlfriend perform.

