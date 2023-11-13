 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift calls out fan during live performance in Argentina

Taylor Swift was performing Evermore during her third leg of South America concert when she had to call out a fan

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

File Footage

Taylor Swift recently called out one of her concert attendees for throwing an object on-stage while she was performing in Buenos Aires.

The 33-year-old pop singer recently got done with the third leg of her concerts in Argentina, which is a part of the South American installment of The Eras Tour.

She was performing Evermore on a moss-covered piano at the River Plate Stadium when someone in the audience threw an object on stage.

"Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," Taylor said, adding that her backup dancers can trip on it. 

The Lover crooner maintained a kind but stern stance as she addressed her audience saying, “I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much."

The concert came a few hours after she send off Travis Kelce back to US as he had flown out to Buenos Aires on Thursday to watch his girlfriend perform.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner feels 'not guilty' moving on with British aristocrat after Joe Jonas split
Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5

Netflix drama 'Stranger Things' reveals filming date for season 5
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex almost crashed his A-list birthday party
Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement
Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end

Jennifer Aniston was first to call 'Friends' end
Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Gosling

Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Gosling
SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody video

SNL faces criticism from Britney Spears's manager for 'Pathetic' parody
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's relationship at crossroads amid legal troubles
Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Tom Hiddleston drops major hint about Iron Man return

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle puts 'clear blue water' between herself and Prince Harry
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski teases big possibilities in new series