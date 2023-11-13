Princess Eugenie pays touching tribute to war heroes

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has paid a touching tribute to the war heroes who died or suffered during wartime on Remembrance Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie re-shared Royal British Legion post which reads, “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old, Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, We will remember them.”

She also reposted British Army’s Instagram post saying, “We will remember them. #LestWeForget.”

Eugenie also shared a handwritten note with poppy, saying “For our tomorrow, they gave their today, we will remember them, Lest we forget.”

Earlier, King Charles, as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, saluted the Cenotaph after laying a wreath on behalf of the nation during the annual Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday.

The National Service of Remembrance — which also included a two-minute moment of silence on Remembrance Sunday — is an annual ceremony which always takes place on the second weekend of November.



It honors those from the UK and Commonwealth nations who died in wars.