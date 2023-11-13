King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday with intimate dinner with senior members of Royal family, report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate King Charles’ milestone birthday even though the monarch did not allow them to his intimate party.



Ahead of Charles’ birthday, it has been revealed that he was expecting Harry to return to the UK on his “landmark” birthday, but instead, he exposed him via his spokesperson.

After it was reported that Harry and Meghan have declined Charles’ invitation to his big day, their spokesperson dismissed it by revealing that the couple was never invited.

Writing on the matter, Neil Sean penned for Fox News that despite snubbing his son, Charles expected him to fly to UK anyway to celebrate his birthday.

But, Harry “decided to inform the media via his own spokesperson about the situation and the fact that he and his wife, the cable TV actress Meghan Markle, had no plan or desire to return to the United Kingdom,” the expert wrote.

However, what Charles does not know is that Harry and Meghan “do plan at least to send private good wishes to his Majesty, the King, alongside a card from his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lily.”

“But more importantly,” he added, “they would like this to remain private,” Sean added.