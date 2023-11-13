Prince Albert's son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste sheds light on issues of paternity from Monaco after his birth

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste weighs in on what its been like growing up as a blood-royal outside of wedlock.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with French magazine Point de Vue.

In the midst of that chat he started by addressing the relationship he shares with his father as well as well as questions regarding paternity.

According to the ‘illegitimate’ royal first-born son, “My father's name is Grimaldi. It makes sense that I bear his name.”

“I would have been called Dochomel if my father had been Mr. Dochomel!' he also told the magazine while attempting to double down on his claim.

For those unversed, the royal has always had a good relationship with the Prince of Monaco.

In an attempt to defend his paternity he added, “When I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery.”

So “using that word [illegitimate] is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet.”

This is because “one bears the name of one's father when one has been recognised since birth.”

Before concluding he also added, “I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to.”