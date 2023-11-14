 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is missing the warm embrace of Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex appears sad and disheartened with the decision he took back in 2020

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Experts are of the opinion that the Duke of Sussex is starting to regret the choices he’s made over the years too.

All of this has been revealed by royal biographer and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during a candid chat with Express UK.

During the course of his converastion, the expert proposed the possibility that Prince Harry is ‘already regretting’ his move away from England.

According to Mr Quinn, “Harry's made it very clear he feels horribly, badly treated.” But “I think he's already beginning to regret it because he understands the value of being a member of the Royal Family” as well.

For those unversed, it is also said King Charles himself as regrets too.

According to a report by GB News, a source weighed in on this and started by saying, “Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes.”

“Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course.”

“But while I am sure they still don't agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation,” the source also said.

Before concluding the same source also added, “This was happening anyway as the late Queen got older, but there's no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.”

