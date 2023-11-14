 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William, Kate Middleton share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’
Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William and Kate Middleton found themselves grappling with challenges and change after losing Queen Elizabeth II while also dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public attacks.

According to a royal insider, the senior members of the Royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, stayed together despite media scrutiny due to Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s antics over the years.

Meanwhile, William and Kate also had to embrace their new roles within the monarchy while navigating personal lives which the couple finds difficult to manage, a source told Closer Weekly.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

"Even with Harry and Meghan residing in the U.S., the family is growing stronger," the insider said, adding, "Elizabeth instilled in William the need to stay strong and carry on."

“If they ever feel stressed by their positions, it doesn't show,” the source noted of the couple, who are parents to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Surprisingly, they find regular family life and the challenges of raising three children more stressful than their duties within the monarchy,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover
Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it
Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash

Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash
Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news

Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news
Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?

Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?
'The Marvels' producer reacts to major end-credit scene

'The Marvels' producer reacts to major end-credit scene
Internet links Paul McCartney to secret organization

Internet links Paul McCartney to secret organization
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance thriving after one year together

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance thriving after one year together