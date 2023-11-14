Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William and Kate Middleton found themselves grappling with challenges and change after losing Queen Elizabeth II while also dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public attacks.



According to a royal insider, the senior members of the Royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, stayed together despite media scrutiny due to Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s antics over the years.

Meanwhile, William and Kate also had to embrace their new roles within the monarchy while navigating personal lives which the couple finds difficult to manage, a source told Closer Weekly.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir



"Even with Harry and Meghan residing in the U.S., the family is growing stronger," the insider said, adding, "Elizabeth instilled in William the need to stay strong and carry on."

“If they ever feel stressed by their positions, it doesn't show,” the source noted of the couple, who are parents to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Surprisingly, they find regular family life and the challenges of raising three children more stressful than their duties within the monarchy,” they added.